Glastonbury 2024: Fans react to the line-up

The first names for this year's festival were announced today (March 14)

By Tom Skinner
a large audience in front of the Pyramid Stage during Elton John's headline show at Glastonbury 2023
Glastonbury 2023. CREDIT: Matt Cardy/Getty

Glastonbury Festival fans have been sharing their thoughts on this year’s line-up following the first wave of acts being announced this morning (March 14).

Dua LipaColdplay and SZA will headline the iconic Pyramid Stage at the 2024 edition of the Worthy Farm event, with Shania Twain scheduled to take on the prestigious legends slot.

Other acts on the poster include LCD SoundsystemLittle SimzBurna BoyPJ HarveyCyndi LauperMichael KiwanukaJanelle MonaeOlivia DeanPaloma Faith and Keane – all of whom will grace the Pyramid.

IdlesDisclosure and The National are scheduled to top the Other Stage. Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of The StreetsTwo Door Cinema ClubAvril LavigneThe Last Dinner PartyJungleJusticeBloc PartyFontaines D.C.Yard ActArlo Parks and Gossip.

Much of the online discussion has been centred around SZA, who will be topping the Glasto bill having never performed at Worthy Farm previously.

The announcement comes shortly after the R&B singer was named International Artist Of The Year at the BRIT Awards 2024. SZA’s hit single ‘Kill Bill’, from her acclaimed 2022 album ‘SOS’, was also nominated in the International Song Of The Year category at the ceremony.

Currently, SZA has 71,762,106 monthly listeners on Spotify (Coldplay have 74.8million; Lipa has 78.1million). In addition to Glastonbury, she will headline London’s BST Hyde Park in June.

One X/Twitter user, however, said they weren’t “sure if [SZA] should be headlining [Glastonbury] at this stage” in her career – despite being “fantastic”. Another person added: “I think it’s class, Glasto moving in a more modern direction. SZA is a ridiculously good booking.”

Elsewhere, a fan responded to those who said they weren’t familiar with SZA: “Sorry how can you be a fan of contemporary music and not know who SZA is?” But another argued that “a large portion of the demographic at Glasto ain’t gonna know who [she is]”.

Someone else wrote: “SZA headlining Glasto is wild to me but I also get it.” Another user posted: “I love SZA but she is not the right person to be headlining Glasto.”

A fan said that this year’s line-up was “fabulous”, particularly “Coldplay, SZA, Burna [Boy], Jungle [and] London Grammar.”

SZA’s latest record ‘SOS’ went to Number Two in the UK, and reached Number One on the Billboard 200 in the US. The LP was named Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2024 Grammys and earned a nomination for Album Of The Year.

Last year, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis attributed the lack of viable female headliners in 2023 to an industry “pipeline” problem.

“[We’re] entirely focused on balancing our bill,” she said at the time. “It’s not just about gender, it’s about every aspect of diversity. We’re probably one of the only big shows that’s really focused on this.”

Meanwhile, fans have been giving their verdict on the Dua Lipa’s forthcoming debut headline slot. One said the pop star would “smash it”, with another writing that the show was going to be “massssive for her”.

“Dua Lipa at Glasto would be immense,” someone else posted. Not to mention PJ Harvey.” Lipa will top the bill after releasing her third studio album, ‘Radical Optimism’, on May 3.

Others have expressed excitement over Shania Twain’s legend slot, Avril Lavigne‘s set on the Other Stage, LCD Soundsystem‘s promotion to the Pyramid, and Fontaines D.C.’s headline show in The Park.

There is hype over Little Simz’ gig on the Pyramid Stage too, with the rapper having headlined the West Holts Stage in 2022. You can see a selection of reactions below.

Glastonbury 2024 will take place from Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, June 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Last November, coach and ticket packages sold out in 25 minutes before the general ticket sale sold out in just under an hour. However, a re-sale of unwanted and unpaid-for tickets will be held next month for those registered. Visit here for more information.

In other news, Shania Twain has teased what to expect from her legends slot performance, calling it the “honour of [her] life”.

