Glastonbury confirm dates for 2024 festival

Glastonbury organisers have confirmed the dates for next year’s festival. Check out all of the latest info for Glastonbury 2024 below.

Keeping with tradition, next year’s festival will be taking place on the final weekend of June from Wednesday June 26 through to Sunday June 30, 2024 at Worthy Farm in Pilton,

The Somerset-based festival is renowned not just for being one of the biggest festivals in the world but also one of the hardest to get tickets for. Tickets for the 2023 edition sold out within an hour of going on sale last November, while re-sale tickets sold out in just six minutes in April. Check out everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024 here.

Huge thanks to everyone who helped to make Glastonbury 2023 such a memorable one. Roll on next year! pic.twitter.com/3ckQcbMI8o — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 26, 2023

An exact date for the ticket sale has yet to be announced, but you can register here for ticket access for when the time comes. Usually, the festival ticket sales tend to take place around November.

Glastonbury is known for its packed line-up. See some of the most hotly-tipped rumours for headliners here, with Taylor Swift to Madonna, Sam Fender, The 1975 and Spice Girls all among the big names speculated to top the bill. Usually the full line-up is revealed in early spring.

This year’s Pyramid Stage headline sets came from Arctic Monkeys completing their UK shows for ‘The Car‘, Saturday bill-toppers Guns N’ Roses (who brought out Dave Grohl) and Elton John playing his final show,

Other memorable Glasto 2023 moments included Rick Astley taking to the stage with Blossoms to perform a supergroup covers set of The Smiths’ greatest hits, Foo Fighters revealed as mystery band The Churnups to storm the Pyramid Stage, Lana Del Rey’s set being cut short after the singer arrived 30 minutes late, and The Pretenders bringing out Johnny Marr, Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney during their surprise Park Stage set.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2023.