Glastonbury has renamed the John Peel Stage and announced a new area ahead of this summer’s festival.

Formerly known as the New Bands Tent, the venue was rebranded in 2004 in tribute to late Radio 1 DJ and Glastonbury friend Peel following his death that year. Notable past sets on the stage include The Killers, Calvin Harris, Florence + The Machine and The xx.

Today (March 3), Emily Eavis revealed in a new interview with the Guardian that the John Peel Stage will be known as ‘Woodsies’ from 2023 onwards. A new family-orientated area of the same name, which will feature a campfire, is also set to be introduced.

“We’ve had 20 years of John Peel and it’s been an honour to use his name,” Eavis told the outlet.

In 2022, a petition was launched urging Glastonbury organisers to change the name of the John Peel Stage due to Peel having married a 15-year-old girl when he was 25. The marriage, which occurred in Texas in 1965, was legal at the time.

However, the Change.org page cited the marriage as an example of misconduct. The petition didn’t gain significant traction, and has registered 1,820 signatures since its launch.

Eavis said the the name change was not a response to the page. “I haven’t got involved in that because it’s not our area,” she added. “We’ve had a really good relationship with the Peel family and everyone’s on board.”

The move is instead part of Glastonbury’s shift to name its stages after the areas that they are located in, such as West Holts, Silver Hayes, The Park and William’s Green.

Last year saw Primal Scream, Jamie T and Charli XCX headline the John Peel Stage.

Per Glasto’s official website, the venue “continues its passion for new music and, like [Peel], has made an indelible mark on new music culture, being the early champion of so many artists”.

The description adds: “Every genre welcome, every genre celebrated; acts on the cusp of breaking through rubbing shoulders alongside the long-established.”

This morning, Glastonbury revealed the first wave of acts for its 2023 festival. Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses have joined Elton John at the top of the bill, with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo also scheduled to play.

Glastonbury Festival 2023 takes place between June 21 and June 25. Tickets sold out last November. General sale tickets were snapped up in one hour, while coach packages went in under 25 minutes. According to organisers, “demand far exceeded supply”.

A resale of any returned tickets is expected to take place in the spring.