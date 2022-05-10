Glenn Danzig says his current tour may be his last: “I think I’m done”

Glenn Danzig – founding member of Danzig and Misfits – has said his current tour could likely be his last, though one-off appearances aren’t off the table.

Currently on a ten-day US tour with his eponymous band, Danzig gave an interview with Revolver, saying he doesn’t see himself undertaking further runs such as this. “[It’s] not really much of a tour,” Danzig said of his current stint. “It’s ten shows. I don’t think I’m going to tour anymore.

“I’ll maybe be down to do some one-offs. But I just don’t see myself getting on a tour bus anymore… I think I’m done.”

Danzig – having previously said that the “original” Misfits line-up weren’t “gonna do many more” shows – added elsewhere in the interview that he wouldn’t be opposed to more Misfits reunion gigs.

The line-up, comprising Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, are due to appear at Chicago’s Riot Fest 2022 this September, where they will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album ‘Walk Among Us’ by performing it in full. “We’ll see if there’s any stuff [after that],” Danzig said of continued Misfits activity. “There’s been talk.

“I have the whole fall [autumn] off, unless I’m doing a movie or something — and I don’t really like doing a movie during the winter. It’s too cold. So, we’ll see. There might be some Misfits shows.”

As for new material, Danzig added he doesn’t see there being any new albums in the future. “Lately I seem to be writing more soundtrack stuff,” he said, “I don’t know that I’m ever going to do another album again… it could be that right now I’m just not interested and then a month from now I’ll be in the studio. It depends.

“I’ve got to be excited about working in order to go do it. And right now I’m not that excited.”

Just over a year ago, the artist also had some strong opinions on the shape of the modern punk movement, saying a “punk explosion” is unlikely to happen largely in part to “cancel culture and woke bullshit”.

In an interview with Rolling Stone about his film Death Rider in the House of Vampires, the conversation turned towards music. Danzig had been discussing Misfits’ “fuck you, fuck the world” attitude in their song ‘Last Caress’, recalling how the band “would do things just to piss people off”.

He noted how he believes songs in that vein are no longer possible, saying: “There won’t be any new bands coming out like that. Now, they will immediately get cancelled.

“We’re lucky it happened when it did, because it’ll never happen again. You won’t have any of those kinds of bands ever again. Everyone’s so uptight and P.C., it’s just like, ‘OK, whatever.'”