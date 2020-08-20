Glenn Fredly posthumous single ‘Itu Saja’ released with moving music video

The second posthumous track from Indonesian singer Glenn Fredly, titled ‘Itu Saja’, has been released.

Fredly passed away aged 44 in April after a battle with meningitis. ‘Itu Saja’, which was released Wednesday (August 19), is a new duet completed by his wife Mutia Ayu, who is a dangdut singer. It comes three months after the release of ‘Ada’, another posthumous track.

The music video for ‘Itu Saja’ premiered Wednesday night at 8pm (Western Indonesian Time). It features Ayu singing in a wheat field, along with stylised moments of the singer spending time with their daughter.

The song is inter-spliced with archived footage from the couple’s wedding, with audio clips of the couple exchanging vows. Watch the video below.

The release of the music video was timed to commemorate the one-year anniversary of their wedding. Ayu addressed the occasion in an Instagram post, written in Bahasa Indonesia.

Before his death, Fredly spent over two decades in music, releasing 10 albums and performing various sold-out shows in Indonesia. The musician was also known for his socio-political activism. This was acknowledged by Amnesty International Indonesia at the time of his death.

“He will be remembered as a musician who took a stand for human rights,” director Usman Hamid said, as reported by The Jakarta Post. “He actively helped human rights campaigns in 2010 and made a real effort to improve human rights in the country.”