Gloc-9 performs political anthem ‘Upuan’ at Leni Robredo rally

Filipino rapper Gloc-9 has become the latest notable act to perform at a rally for Filipino presidential candidate Leni Robredo, rapping his 2009 political anthem ‘Upuan’ and other songs.

Gloc-9 made his appearance at Robredo and running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan’s Baguio City rally on May 2, where he was introduced by singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel for a performance of their collaborative single ‘Sirena’.

Telling the assembled supporters he had come “not as a Filipino poet, not as a rapper, but as just a human being,” Gloc-9 then proceeded to perform his single ‘Simpleng Tao’ before launching into ‘Upuan’, his 2009 political critique about social inequality. On it, he raps: “Plates and spoons that do not know burnt rice / And the rice is as white as milk in a carton box / And even if it’s not Christmas, there’s ham on the table / How nice it would be to live in a house like that.”

Watch Gloc-9 perform ‘Upuan’ live in Baguio City below.

Gloc-9 is the latest notable Filipino music act to publicly show support for the candidate, who counts pop singer Nadine Lustre, former Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia, Ben&Ben, The Itchyworms, Rivermaya, and Moonstar88 among her supporters.

In March, Buendia even released a new version of his 2021 single about corruption, ‘Metro’, in support of Robredo’s candidacy, having previously performed at a Robredo rally on February 25.

Lustre performed at a rally for Robredo in early April, ending her performance with the cry “Leni, laban”, or “Leni, fight”, while Ben&Ben, Rivermaya and The Itchyworms lent their musical support at a rally on March 20.

The 2022 Philippine presidential and vice-presidential elections are scheduled to be held next Monday, May 9.

In March, the prolific Gloc-9 shared the song ‘Pilak’, the title track of his upcoming 25th anniversary album. The month before, he teamed up with singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino for ‘Paliwanag’, his first release under Universal Records Philippines following two years as an independent artist.