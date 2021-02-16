Gloc-9 releasing love-themed album ‘Poot at Pag-ibig’ song by song

Filipino rapper Gloc-9 is releasing ‘Poot at Pag-ibig’, his first album as an independent artist, song by song.

The love-themed album will be available in full on Gloc-9’s YouTube channel. The rapper announced on Twitter on February 8 that he will release one song daily, starting on Valentine’s Day and concluding on February 19.

There are no details yet on whether the album will be up on other streaming platforms.

According to Sound Check Manila, Gloc-9’s new songs will tackle various forms of love. The two songs that have been released so far are ‘Alitaptap’ and ‘Di Marunong’ featuring Kxle. The former tells the story of a dying love, while the latter is about love for one’s dream.

Check out both songs via their lyric videos below.

The next four songs are ‘Sana’ (featuring Arvy T and Gloc-9’s daughter Elle Shaun), ‘Payong’ (featuring Perf De Castro), ‘Oka’ (featuring Loir) and ‘BPB’ (featuring Yeoj of Sandiwa).

Gloc-9 composed all the songs himself. He also worked with Rassel “Goodson” Tiquia for the arrangements and John Edmel “Gcode” Tabuniar for mixing and mastering. The album art was created by his son Sean Daniel.

In the span of over two decades, Gloc-9 has released seven albums and three EPs, which have spawned hits like ‘Lando’, ‘Upuan’ and ‘Bagsakan’. He’s also worked with top Filipino artists like the late rapper Francis M., rock band Parokya ni Edgar and singer-songwriter Noel Cabangon.

After spending periods of his career signed to Star Music, Sony Music Philippines and Universal, the rapper announced in 2019 that he was going independent with the single ‘Dungaw’ featuring Keiko Necesario.

Gloc-9 recently won Artist of the Year at the 6th Wish Music Awards in January, beating out Clara Benin, Iñigo Pascual and Rico Blanco.