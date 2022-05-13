Gloc-9 teams up with Skusta Clee on Latin guitar-flavoured new single ‘Kumpisal’

Filipino rapper Gloc-9 has teamed up with Ex-Battalion producer-rapper Skusta Clee on the Latin guitar-flavoured new single ‘Kumpisal’, which translates to ‘Confession’.

The single was released on streaming platforms on May 13 via Universal Records and features a finger-plucked Latin guitar riff anchoring swaggering hip-hop beats as Gloc-9 raps “Pag palain mo akong muli / Aakayin ng walang atubili,”: “When you let me go again / I’ll lead all the nonsense”.

Listen to Gloc-9 and Skusta Clee’s ‘Kumpisal’ below.

‘Kumpisal’ also marks the second time the two rappers have collaborated recently, as Gloc-9 made an appearance in Skusta Clee’s most recent single, ‘Karma’ in early November last year.

In March, the prolific Gloc-9 shared the song ‘Pilak’, the title track of his upcoming 25th anniversary album. The month before, he teamed up with singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino for ‘Paliwanag’, his first release under Universal Records Philippines following two years as an independent artist.

Prior to that, Gloc-9 released the solo track ‘Mang Tomas Plus’ in January.

Gloc-9 recently released a series of collaborations with different artists, including ‘Lagi Na Lang’ with JRLDM and ‘Araw-Araw Pasko’ with Matthaios, both launched in December. JRLDM notably called Gloc-9 one of his “rap heroes” that inspired him to write darker music in an interview with NME, saying, “I wanted to make sad songs because I like sad songs,” he said. “I find myself drawn to heavier emotions and instrumentals. I think that’s because it’s who I really am.”

The rapper was last seen performing his 2009 political anthem ‘Upuan’ at a rally for Filipino presidential candidate Leni Robredo in Baguio City on May 2. He joined a list of notable Filipino music acts publicly showing support for the candidate prior to her loss in the election, which was held on May 9. The candidate counted pop singer Nadine Lustre, former Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia, Ben&Ben, Rivermaya, and Moonstar88 among her supporters.