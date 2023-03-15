Check out GloRilla’s teaser of new single with Lil Durk

GloRilla has teased a new single on Instagram with fellow rap star Lil Durk – set to be released soon.

The artist previewed the new collaboration on her Instagram page yesterday (March 14) with the caption: “Say @lildurk dats how you feel… NEW MUSIC TOMORROW 9am/12pm est!”.

The preview offers a menacing drill track, with Durk rapping lyrics about his past love life and self-reliance. A poignant lyric you see GloRilla rap along to in the video is: “I’ve been through the mud / I’ve been on my own, I’m rare”.

Advertisement

This single will be her third release of the year, following her collaborative track ‘On Wat U On’ with labelmate Moneybagg Yo and ‘Internet Trolls’.

All singles are to further GloRilla’s momentum from her breakthrough single and Billboard Top 10 hits ‘F.N.F’ and ‘Tomorrow 2’ featuring Cardi B.

GloRilla released her highly-anticipated debut EP, ‘Anyway, Life’s Great…’, last November to great acclaim, peaking at Number Four on the US Rap Billboard chart.

Meanwhile, three fans have tragically died after being crushed to death following a stampede at her recent concert with Finesse2Tymes in Rochester, New York. The victims’ families are believed to be suing GloRilla and the venue as a result of the incident.

In other news, GloRilla was nominated for Best Rap Performance at this year’s Grammys for ‘F.N.F’ and was featured in the award show’s homage to hip-hop turning 50 this year.