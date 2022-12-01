Cheats, One Click Straight and more announced for GNN Year End Party

Filipino concert promoter GNN Entertainment has announced a Year End Party featuring a stacked lineup of local and regional acts.

Announced on the establishment’s social media profiles today (December 1), the open-air event will take place at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City on December 17 from 3PM, and will feature a host of indie pop and rock acts from Manila and beyond, namely Cheats, Ang Bandang Shirley, Lola Amour, Gabba, Munimuni, Any Name’s Okay, Narda, One Click Straight, Oh, Flamingo! and Kindred.

Also announced for the concert are Singaporean indie pop quartet M1LDL1FE, whose appearance will be their first in the Philippines since 2019, and Filipino-Singaporean R&B singer-songwriter Ysa Yaneza.

Limited early bird tickets are currently on sale for PHP700, and can be purchased via a Google form published by the organisers.

Various acts featured on the lineup have recently released new material. Cheats released their third full-length album ‘houseplants’ in November, which featured singles they had been releasing since 2021, including ‘Hakbang’, ‘Kapit’, and ‘Honey Come Down’. Lola Amour released ‘The Lunchtime Special’ EP in September, which was followed by a new single ‘dahan-dahan’ the following month. Coincidentally, One Click Straight released a new single also entitled ‘Dahan Dahan’ in November.

Oh, Flamingo! recently returned to the spotlight with ‘Anino’, their first single for 2022 which they released in November. Today (December 1), the indie rock quartet followed up with two new singles, ‘Tumatakbong Oras’ and ‘Salawahan’.

Any Name’s Okay, Lola Amour and Gabba have also been announced for the lineup of Salo-Salo Fest, slated to take place between December 2 and 4, where they will perform alongside international and local artists including Zild, ena mori and Johnny Stimson.

Also imminent is 88rising’s inaugural Head In The Clouds Manila festival, which will feature a stacked lineup of artists from the label’s roster and beyond including Joji, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, MILLI, Warren Hue, Ylona Garcia, Zack Tabudlo, and recent additions SB19 and Jessi.

The lineup for GNN Year End Party is:

Cheats

One Click Straight

M1LDLIFE

Ysa Yaneza

Oh, Flamingo!

Lola Amour

Any Name’s Okay

Munimuni

Kindred

Gabba

Ang Bandang Shirley

Narda