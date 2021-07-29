Green Day have shared a behind the scenes look at their recent Hella Mega Tour warm-up show in Tulsa, Oklahoma – check it out below.

Last week, the band played a host of classic hits at a warm-up show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa ahead of the start of the US leg of the new stadium tour.

With the tour itself beginning in Texas at the weekend (July 24), the band have now shared a four-minute exclusive look back at the warm-up show, shared through Billie Joe Armstrong‘s company Oakland Coffee.

Advertisement

Watch the video here.

The Hella Mega tour has kicked off and our first BTS video is live! Tune in for an inside look at Green Day’s shenanigans in Tulsa. 📺⚡️📺

More exclusive content coming at you soon, only on the Oakland Coffee House! Keep your eyes peeled. @GreenDay @HellaMegaTour #OaklandCoffee pic.twitter.com/Ey0k7X016n — Oakland Coffee (@OaklandCoffee) July 28, 2021

The long-awaited Hella Mega Tour, which also includes Fall Out Boy and Weezer, was first announced back in September 2019, but was postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the US leg of the tour this summer, the UK and European leg of the Hella Mega Tour will take place summer 2022, starting in Vienna on June 19 and ending in Paris on July 2, with UK stops in London (June 24), Huddersfield (June 25), Dublin (June 27) and Glasgow (June 29).

See the full summer UK and European dates for the Hella Mega Tour below:

JUNE 2022

19 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion

21 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

22 – Groningen, Stadspark

24 – London, London Stadium

25 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

27 – Dublin, Venue TBA

29 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

Advertisement

JULY 2022

2 – Paris, La Defense Arena

At Green Day’s first set of the tour in Texas over the weekend, they covered KISS classic ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’, with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley both voicing their approval of the cover on Twitter. “‘Tonight In DALLAS!’ Another reason to love @GreenDay!” Stanley captioned footage from the performance.

The Hella Mega Tour continues at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas tonight (July 29).