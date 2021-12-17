Go on the road with Pamungkas in new music video for his single ‘Closure’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has brought his ‘Solipsism 0.2’ chapter to a close with a new video for album cut ‘Closure’ before turning his attention to a new record due out 2022.

The self-directed and -edited visual arrived on YouTube on Thursday evening (December 17). The near-seven-minute clip features scenes and footage from his recently-concluded ‘Ngamen 0.2’ Indonesian tour, and sees fans – masked and seated – singing along to the heartfelt track.

Announcing the release of the video, the 28-year-old artist – real name Rizki Rahmahadian Pamungkas – thanked his label, concert organiser, and fellow musicians, and his fans for taking part in the tour.

“We made history together and i am happy to have experienced it all with you,” he said in a statement. “See you again next year.”

The ‘Ngamen 0.2’ domestic tour took Pamungkas to major cities such as Bandung, Semarang, Yogyakarta, Surabaya, and Bali between November and early December this year.

Earlier this week, Pamungkas received a nomination for Best Asian Solo Act for the upcoming BandLab NME Awards 2022. He has been nominated in the category alongside Pyra, Reese Lansangan, Yeule, and Zild.

The ‘Closure’ video comes a month after Pamungkas featured on fellow singer-songwriter Oslo Ibrahim’s single ‘Strangers Again’, and Indonesian pop artist Jinan Laetitia’s dreamy single ‘Timeless’.

Pamungkas’ latest album ‘Solipsism 0.2’ arrived in February this year and is a rework of his 2020 full-length release ‘Solipsism’. Though details are scarce, he is aiming to release a new album in 2022 with his label MasPam Records.