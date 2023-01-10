Godsmack singer Sully Erna once dated Lady Gaga, claims drummer

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna once dated Lady Gaga, according to the band’s drummer Shannon Larkin.

Appearing on the 2020’d podcast, the host asked Larkin if it was a “true story” that when Erna “started dating Lady Gaga”, she “got him to finally smoke, which was great”.

“Yeah, that’s true, and that’s not, I don’t think, a secret,” Larkin replied. “I don’t think Sully would bum out if people knew he dated Lady Gaga. I mean, she’s hot, and she’s mega talented.”

Advertisement

The drummer said that Erna wasn’t compelled to publicise the relationship, adding: “He’s not Tommy Lee or whatever, or whoever the guy is now…”

He elaborated: “What I mean by that is – Travis Barker, Tommy Lee, whatever – is dudes that have public girlfriends that are super famous, too. But they’re different than Sully. Sully’s an East Coast guy. He’s like me [and other Godsmack members] Tony [Rombola] and Robbie [Merrill], we’re East Coast dudes.”

He also explained the difference between LA bands and “West Coast dudes”, saying they’re “flashier”.

“And they’re rock stars and there’s more David Lee Roth than, I don’t know, Eddie Vedder,” Larkin continued. “You know what I mean? We’re more Eddie Vedder, even though we’re East Coast. We’re probably even flashier than Eddie. He’ll show up in an army jacket. You don’t even recognise him. ‘Oh my God. That’s Eddie Vedder.’ So we’re in between them and the dudes with the flashy girls on their arms.”

He concluded: “So, did he date her? Yeah. But did he ever tell anyone? No – except for his friends and us. The band, we knew. It was a brief thing, by the way.”

Advertisement

In October last year, Erna explained his prolonged absence from social media, sharing that he wanted to take a break to focus on being “an entertainer”.

“And it’s mainly because after the world tipped itself upside down a few years ago, and I started noticing every normal person had a professional political view and every celebrity, all of a sudden, was a medical expert in COVID, which I think is so wrong, because they’re scaring people one way or the other,” he said (via Blabbermouth.net).

“I chose to take the position of, I’m an entertainer, I get paid to entertain, therefore that’s what I’m gonna focus my efforts on to create as much great music and videos and content for you people as I can.”

Godsmack will release their new album, ‘Lighting Up The Sky’, on February 24.