Gojira announce new album ‘Fortitude’, drop new single

French metal act Gojira have today shared details around their forthcoming seventh studio album, ‘Fortitude’.

Marking what will be the band’s first album in five years, Gojira have also unveiled the lead single ‘Born For One Thing’ alongside a music video.

The video sees a shapeshifter run through a museum from a guard after being dealt a strange-looking pill, while Gojira play ‘Born For One Thing’ in the background.

Watch the Charles De Meyer-directed music video below:

Inspired by Tibetan and Thai philosophers he read when he was younger, Gojira’s Joe Duplantier said of the song’s message, “We have to practice detaching ourselves from everything, beginning with actual things.

“Own less possessions, and give what you don’t need away, because one day we’ll have to let everything go, and if we don’t, we’ll just become ghosts stuck between dimensions.”

‘Fortitude’, which is being released on April 30 via Roadrunner, marks the band’s first album since 2016’s ‘MAGMA’. Alongside ‘Born For One Thing’, it will also feature previous single ‘Another World’, which was released as a standalone last year.

The ‘Fortitude’ track listing is:

1. ‘Born For One Thing’

2. ‘Amazonia’

3. ‘Another World’

4. ‘Hold On’

5. ‘New Found’

6. ‘Fortitude’

7. ‘The Chant’

8. ‘Sphinx’

9. ‘Into The Storm’

10. ‘The Trails’

11. ‘Grind’

