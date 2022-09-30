Golden Child’s Bomin to undergo surgery for facial fracture

Golden Child’s Bomin will be sitting out of upcoming group activities due to an injury.

Woollim Entertainment, Golden Child’s management agency, announced yesterday (September 29) in a statement on Weverse that Bomin will not be participating in group activities for the time being due to a facial fracture, incurred after the idol got hit in the face during a golf game.

Although the idol was able to receive emergency treatment following the incident, the medical staff recommended surgery to properly treat the fracture. The management agency adds that they are currently coordinating a schedule for the surgery and that Bomin will be focusing on treatment and recovery during his hiatus from activities.

“We apologize again for causing concern to many fans with this sudden news”, Woollim Entertainment’s statement reads, as translated by Soompi. “Our company will do our best while considering Bomin’s treatment and recovery as our top priority.” The management agency added that the idol’s return to group activities will be announced in a separate statement.

In August, Golden Child made their comeback with their sixth mini-album ‘Aura’. The record marks the boyband’s first domestic release excluding their leader Daeyeol, who enlisted for mandatory military service in March 2022.

In addition to title track ‘Replay’, which was co-written by members Jangjun and TAG, ‘Aura’ is comprised of five B-side tracks. These include ‘Purpose’, which also credits Jangjun and TAG as writers, and co-produced by the latter. Other songs include ‘Knocking On My Door’, ‘3! 6! 5!’ and ‘Miracle’.