Golden Child’s TAG to go on hiatus due to his poor health

Golden Child member TAG will officially be taking a break from the boyband’s activities due to his health.

Yesterday (May 23), Woollim Entertainment gave an update on the K-pop idol’s health and announced that he would be going on a temporary hiatus due to a liver condition. The agency confirmed that last week that TAG had visited a hospital where he underwent several tests after his health “took a turn for the worse”.

“After not feeling well recently, TAG followed an expert’s opinion and was admitted to the hospital on the morning of May 18 where he received a close examination,” Woollim Entertainment said, as translated by Soompi, and revealed that the idol had been diagnosed with “poor liver condition.”

Advertisement

Although TAG’s health status has “improved a lot” since, the agency shared that the he would be taking time off from the group’s activities to focus on his recovery. “Golden Child’s upcoming activities, in addition to their US tour, will proceed with eight members,” confirmed Woollim Entertainment.

“We want to apologise for worrying many fans with such sudden news. We will do our best for TAG’s quick recovery,” the agency added.

Golden Child will be embarking on their ‘Meet & Live’ US Tour next month without members TAG and Daeyeol, the latter of whom began his mandatory military service earlier this year. The boy band will be appearing in ten cities across the US, beginning with San Jose, California.