Golden Child unveil new mini-album ‘Aura’ and dynamic music video for lead single ‘Replay’

K-pop boyband Golden Child have made a comeback with their sixth mini-album ‘Aura’, led by their new single ‘Replay’.

In the new visual, Golden Child appear to be trapped in a prison, monitored by security cameras. Between shots of their powerful choreography, the members begin to tape up the cameras and plot different ways to make an escape.

“It doesn’t stop at all / Heart beating towards you / No more belated regrets / Please give me one more chance,” they sing on the chorus of ‘Replay’, which was co-written by members Jangjun and TAG.

In addition to ‘Replay’, Golden Child’s new mini-album comprises five B-side tracks. These include ‘Purpose’, a song co-written by members Jangjun and TAG, and co-produced by the latter. Other songs include ‘Knocking On My Door’, ‘3! 6! 5!’ and ‘Miracle’.

‘Aura’ is the boyband’s first domestic release excluding their leader Daeyeol, who enlisted for mandatory military service in March 2022.

The new record is the boyband’s first domestic release of the year, and arrives 10 months after their repackaged album ‘Ddara’. That record was a re-release of their sophomore studio album ‘Game Changer’, which originally dropped with the title track ‘Ra Pam Pam’ in August 2021.

Back in May, Woollim Entertainment shared that TAG would be going on a temporary hiatus from the group’s activities after being hospitalised due to a liver condition. Although his health later improved, the agency decided to exclude TAG from Golden Child’s overseas promotions. As a result, he was unable to join the group on their recent ‘Meet & Live’ US Tour, which wrapped up last month.