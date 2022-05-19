Golden Child member TAG hospitalised after his health “took a turn for the worse”

Golden Child‘s TAG has been hospitalised after his health “took a turn for the worse”, his agency has confirmed.

On May 18, Korean news outlet Kookmin Ilbo reported that the K-pop idol had been admitted to the hospital “in critical condition” after developing symptoms of “acute liver failure”, quoting unnamed medical staff that “there is a possibility [of him needing] a liver transport as a worst case scenario”.

Following the report, his agency Woollim Entertainment clarified that, while TAG hdid indeed visit a hospital, he is not in critical condition. “TAG is not at all in critical condition right now,” the label said in a brief statement to SPOTV News, as translated by Soompi.

“However, because his health recently took a turn for the worse, he went to the hospital this morning and underwent many different kinds of tests, and he is currently waiting for the results,” Woollim concluded. However, the label did not confirm the specifics of TAG’s condition.

The news comes after it was announced earlier this week that the K-pop boyband are set to perform at this year’s SBS Dream Concert, to be held in person next month at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium. Other acts reported to be performing alongside Golden Child include Red Velvet, NCT Dream, STAYC, Dreamcatcher, PENTAGON and more.

SBS Dream Concert is an annual concert hosted by the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association (KEPA) and is one of the largest joint K-pop concerts in South Korea. Over the past years, SBS Dream Concert has featured performances from veteran acts like Girls’ Generation, SUPER JUNIOR and 2NE1.