Golden Mammoth release ‘Live At Melodiya’ album and session video

Malaysian psychedelic band Golden Mammoth have released a live album titled ‘Live At Melodiya’ and a video of the recording session.

The eight-track live album was recorded at Subang Jaya recording studio Melodiya Recordings. Its tracklist pulls from all of Golden Mammoth’s studio releases thus far: second full-length album ‘Skyscraper Towards the Sun’, which dropped in February last year, its accompanying five-track collection of B-Sides and remixes, and their 2016 debut ‘Metaphoric Quadraphonic’.

‘Live At Melodiya’ was supported by government-linked Cultural Economy Development Agency (CENDANA), production house Perceive Films, and indie imprint Mustaj Records.

Advertisement

Watch Golden Mammoth – namely Syabil Alyahya, Ojay Kushairi, Low Hao Zhe, Que Azeem and Hadeef Azlan – rock out in Melodiya Recordings in the video below, and stream the album in full:

Golden Mammoth, a musical project fronted by its sole permanent member Syabil Alyahya, debuted in 2015 with the EP ‘Malavita’, which combined elements of psychedelic rock, electronica, and progressive rock. The year after, Golden Mammoth released their debut 12-track album ‘Metaphoric Quadraphonic’.

Since forming, the band have performed at regional festivals including the Baybeats Music Festival in Singapore, as well as opening for New Zealand psychedelic pop musician Connan Mockasin in Jakarta in April 2019. They undertook a tour of Bandung, Surabaya, Malang, and Bali that same month.

Advertisement

Later this month, Golden Mammoth are due to play the virtual Music Lane Festival Okinawa 2021 alongside fellow Malaysian acts Skits, Capt’n Trips and the Kid, Jemson, Court 10, FAZZ, and The Filters. The festival was postponed from January to February 20 and 21.