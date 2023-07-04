A-Lin, HUSH take home top honours at Golden Melody Awards 2023

In partnership with GMA

Taiwanese musicians A-Lin and HUSH have taken home the top honours at the Golden Melody Awards 2023, which was held at the Taipei Arena on July 1.

A-Lin took home the trophy for Best Female Singer (Mandarin) for her tenth studio album ‘LINK’. It is the singer’s first win in the category, after being nominated four times before, in 2015, 2012, 2011 and 2009.

Meanwhile, HUSH won Best Male Singer (Mandarin) with his album ‘Pleasing Myself’, besting other nominees such as Zhao Lei, The Crane and Wu Qing-feng. It is the singer’s first nomination and win in this category.

Song of the Year went to indie singer-songwriter Anpu’s ‘A Flash and How It Lasts’. Other songs nominated in the category were Jay Chou‘s ‘Greatest Works Of Art’ and Lala Hsu’s ‘Like A Star’, among others.

Album of the Year was taken home by Wu Ching-feng for ‘Mallarme’s Tuesdays’. He was up against heavy competition in the category, which also saw nominations for HUSH, “monster rookie” newcomer Hung Pei-yu and Mandopop stalwart Lala Hsu.

But Hung did not go home empty handed, winning the Best New Artist prize, among her eight nominations. Notably, her song ‘Anything But’ also won Lala Hsu the Best Composer award.

The full list of Golden Melody Awards 2023 winners is as follows (highlighted in bold):

Best Female Singer (Mandarin)

A-Lin – ‘LINK’

Hung Pei-yu – ‘Silver Lining’

Lala Hsu – ‘Gei’

Lexie Liu – ‘The Happy Star’

Penny Tai – ‘The Passive’ Audience’

Yisa Yu – ‘Dear Life’

Best Male Singer (Mandarin)

The Crane – ‘TALENT’

HUSH – ‘Pleasing Myself’

Kumacha – ‘PRO’

MC HotDog – ‘Mr. Yao’s 8th Grade Syndrome’

Wu Qing-feng – ‘Mallarme’s Tuesdays’

Zhao Lei – ‘Teen on Shuqian Street’

Best New Artist

Abus Tanapima – ‘ABUS’

The Crane – ‘TALENT’

CZ Dogg – ‘狗狗歷險記’

Huang Haoting – ‘Marigold’

Hung Pei-yu – ‘Silver Lining’

LÜCY – ‘LÜCY’

Mango Jump – ‘Shin Formosa Youth’

Album of the Year

A_Root – ‘Holy Gazai’

Abus Tanapima – ‘ABUS’

Biung Wang – ‘Together, Us’

Chiu Shu – ‘Waiting a present for’

DJ MR.GIN – ‘Keh’

Enno Cheng – ‘Mercury Retograde’

Huang Haoting – ‘Marigold’

Hung Pei-yu – ‘Silver Lining’

HUSH – ‘Pleasing Myself’

JADE – ‘Snow Wite’

Julia Peng – ‘Living Room Dreaming’

Kerris Tsai – ‘Sad Zhu-An’

Kivi – ‘Watershed’

Kumacha – ‘PRO’

Lala Hsu – ‘Gei’

Misa – ‘Snail’

Matzka – ‘The Roota’

Olivia Tsao – ‘Folk Tale’

Rita Lin – ‘Yam Fung Ieu’

Wu Qing-feng – ‘Mallarme’s Tuesdays’

Song of the Year

Anpu – ‘A Flash and How It Lasts’

Enno Cheng – ‘Daughters’

Hung Pei-yu – ‘Silver Lining’

Jay Chou – ‘Greatest Works Of Art’

Lala Hsu – ‘Like A Star’

Best Mandarin Album

Hung Pei-yu – ‘Silver Lining’

HUSH – ‘Pleasing Myself’

JADE – ‘Snow White’

Kumachan – ‘PRO’

Lala Hsu – ‘Gei’

Wu Qing-feng – ‘Mallarme’s Tuesdays’

Best Band

A_Root – ‘Holy Gazai’

Bugs of Phonon – ‘Understory’

Cosmos People – ‘The Moment’

Elephant Gym – ‘Dreams’

JADE – ‘Snow White’

Robot Swing – ‘SYSTEM REBOOTING’

Sheng-Xiang & Band – ‘Kafka on the Rivers and Lakes’

Best Female Singer (Taiwanese)

Enno Cheng

Huang Fei

Kerris Tsai

Kelly Tsai

Olivia Tsao

Best Male Singer (Taiwanese)

Danny Shao

Sam Liao

Chen Chu-sheng

Lin Ching-chi

Since Chou

Best Taiwanese Album

A_Root – ‘Holy Gazai’

DJ MR.GIN – ‘Keh’

Enno Cheng – ‘Mercury Retograde’

Huang Haoting – ‘Marigold’

Kerris Tsai – ‘Sad Zhu-An’

Olivia Tsao – ‘Folk Tale’

Best Singer (Hakka)

Huang Zixuan

Julia Peng

Misa

Rita Lin

VUIZE

Check out the full list of winners at the 2023 Golden Melody Awards here.