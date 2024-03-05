(G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN and more join line-up of ‘Golden Wave in Taiwan’ 2024

The upcoming ‘Golden Wave in Taiwan’ has announced its line-up for the 2024 event, featuring (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, STAYC and more.

The upcoming K-pop concert was announced today (March 5) by organiser Super Dome though its official social media accounts. The show will take place on April 13, 2024 at the Kaohsiung National Stadium in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

‘Golden Wave in Taiwan’ 2024 currently features a line-up of nine artists. They include boybands &TEAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, ENHYPEN and SEVENTEEN sub-unit BSS. Meanwhile, soloist JD1 and girl groups (G)I-DLE, NMIXX and STAYC are also slated to perform.

In addition, the upcoming K-pop event will also be hosted by Oasis actor Choo Young-woo. More details about ‘Golden Wave in Taiwan’ 2024, including ticket prices and sale date, have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The line-up for ‘Golden Wave in Taiwan’ 2024 is:

&TEAM

(G)IDLE

BOYNEXTDOOR

BSS

ENHYPEN

JD1

NMIXX

STAYC

ZEROBASEONE

Choo Young-woo

The details for ‘Golden Wave in Taiwan’ 2024 are:

Dates: April 13, 2024

Venue: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium

Ticket Price: TBA

Ticket Sale Date: TBA

Ticketing Merchant: TBA

