Goldie has donated a customised Fender guitar to help raise funds for charity auction

Goldie is among a host of artists who have donated a customised Fender guitar to help raise funds at a charity auction.

His multi-coloured “Splattocaster” guitar, which is valued at between £6,000-£8,000, is being sold off at the The Big Art Auction on November 4.

He is among nine artists selling special Fender guitars at the forthcoming sale, which will be live streamed from 7pm BST at The Auction Collective.

There are also a range of limited edition and exclusive artworks including lithographs, paintings, prints and sculpture by a host of artists including Stanley Donwood who did the artwork for Radiohead’s album covers.

All proceeds from the auction, which has been organised The Big Issue Group and the Creative Giants art group, will enable increased support for Big Issue sellers who are facing increased hardship.

“Such an awesome project to really put light on the homelessness in the UK. Big up Big Issue for involving me in this project, it is an honour,” Goldie said.

Russell Blackman, MD of The Big Issue, added: “With footfall down in previously busy high streets across the UK, it’s very tough out there at the moment for Big Issue sellers. The Big Art Auction, with these truly one-off works of art, will raise urgently-needed funds to ensure we can continue to support our sellers, both now and in the future.”

Registration closes for the auction at midnight on Tuesday, November 3. You can visit the auction here.

Meanwhile, Goldie recently criticised Rishi Sunak’s suggestion that people should “adapt” their jobs during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, claiming the UK Chancellor has “no sense of what the arts are all about”.