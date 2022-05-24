Goldie recalls Sex Pistols fans throwing coins at him: “I made £97.38 in Brixton”

Goldie has recalled his memories of touring with the Sex Pistols in 2008, claiming that he made £97.38 from coins that were thrown at him during one show.

The producer and DJ looked back on that tour while speaking to NME about his life and music career in the latest edition of Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!.

Remembering how he was often pelted with coins by angry Sex Pistols fans during his set, Goldie recalled: “I made £97.38 in Brixton, but I made a lot more in Glasgow! You can feel the metal whoosh past your head. I’m like: ‘You missed me, you twats!’.

“To annoy them more, I played Public Image Ltd – because Sex Pistols fans hate the idea of John Lydon doing his other band,” he continued.

“Then I played ‘Up the Junction’ by Squeeze to infuriate them more! But punk should be like that.

“If I hadn’t been pelted by coins, I would have been fucking saddened! In today’s politically correct world, instead of throwing coins at me, they’d say angrily: ‘I’m going to wire some money via credit card at him! Bam!’”

Sex Pistols will reissue their classic single ‘God Save The Queen’ to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month.

Speaking earlier this month in an interview about the monarchy, Lydon explained that ‘God Save The Queen’ was “anti-royalist, but it’s not anti-human”.

“I’ve got to tell the world this. Everyone presumes that I’m against the royal family as human beings, I’m not,” Lydon said. “I’m actually really, really proud of the Queen for surviving and doing so well. I applaud her for that, and that’s a fantastic achievement. I’m not a curmudgeon about that.”