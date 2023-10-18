Goldman Sachs CEO quits DJing due to “criticism that his hobby created a distraction from his work”

David Solomon, the CEO of the investment banking company Goldman Sachs, has quit Djing due to “criticism that his hobby created a distraction from his work”

Solomon, who DJs under the name D-Sol, has given up the decks after his colleagues believed that his DJ career is inviting more scrutiny than they’d like. Per Stereogum, Solomon had been Djing for over a decade and reportedly became interested in the art form after helping to broker a deal for a Las Vegas casino.

Since then, he’s performed at major events such as Lollapalooza and a private Chainsmokers concert in the middle of the pandemic which ended up being investigated by the New York Health Department.

In 2018, he became Goldman’s chief executive. The news of him giving up his art form comes just as it was reported that profits at the bank have plummeted “36pc to $1.88bn (£1.54bn) in the three months to September as it grappled with losses from its ill-fated bet on consumer lending and write downs on its real estate investments.” (per The Telegraph)

It marks the eighth straight quarter in which Goldman has suffered a drop in profits and comes after a tumultuous few months for him.

Close sources to Solomon have reported that he “has decided to stop DJing at high-profile events following criticism that his hobby created a distraction from his work leading the Wall Street firm.” (per The Financial Times)

Goldman spokesman Tony Fratto said in a statment: “This is not news. David hasn’t publicly DJ’ed an event in well over a year, which we have confirmed multiple times in the past… Music was not a distraction from David’s work. The media attention became a distraction.”

Solomon’s final big DJ performance as his set at Lollapalooza back in July 2022. He’s also made an appearance in the US TV series Billions. His biggest musical achievement was his remix of Whitney Houston’s hit ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)’ .