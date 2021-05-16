Goo Goo Dolls have announced a career-spanning ‘Rarities’ LP, made up of unreleased gems, remixes, and more.

Formed in 1985, the New York rock group’s new collection will feature 20 songs released between 1995 to 2007.

Due out on June 25, the album includes live versions of ‘Let Love In’ and ‘Listen’ recorded at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood, plus acoustic recordings of ‘Iris’, ‘Slide’, and ‘Name’.

Giving fans a taster of the new collection, Goo Goo Dolls have accompanied the announcement with a live cover of INXS’s ‘Don’t Change’ – listen to it below.

See the tracklisting for ‘Rarities’ below:

1. ‘Hit or Miss’

2. ‘Nothing Can Change You’

3. ‘Long Way Down’ (Chris Lord Alge Remix)

4. ‘Name’ (Live Acoustic)

5. ‘Don’t Change’ (Live)

6. ‘Girl Right Next to Me’ (Live Acoustic)

7. ‘Another Second Time Around’ (Live Acoustic)

8. ‘Iris’ (Acoustic)

9. ‘Slide’ (Acoustic)

10. ‘Naked’ (Remix)

11. ‘Black Balloon’ (Live)

12. ‘Naked’ (Live)

13. ‘Black Balloon’ (Live from Sessions@AOL)

14. ‘Broadway’ (Live from Sessions@AOL)

15. ‘We’ll Be Here’ (When You’re Gone) (Acoustic)

16. ‘Better Days’ (Acoustic)

17. ‘Let Love In’ (Live)

18. ‘Listen’ (Live)

19. ‘Feel The Silence’ (Live)

20. ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’

The group are currently in the studio working on their 13th studio album, a follow-up to 2019’s ‘Miracle Pill’.

Last month, Goo Goo Dolls surprised fans with the release of quarantine project ‘EP 21’ – produced by frontman John Rzeznik – comprising four fan-favourite tracks from their catalogue.

Meanwhile, last November, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers teamed up for a cover of ‘Iris’ by Goo Goo Dolls.

It came after Bridgers posted a tweet saying she would cover the song if Donald Trump lost the US presidential election to Joe Biden. They released the cover as a download for 24 hours, with proceeds going to Democrat Stacey Abrams’ voting rights organisation, Fair Fight.

Rogers said of Bridgers and the cover: “She understands culture and, with ‘Iris’, I was just following her lead.

“It was all this weird, wild inside joke that somehow everyone else was in on. It’s funny to know a friend so well, but then as an artist getting to see her in the studio… seeing her work just make everything make sense.”