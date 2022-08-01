Good Vibes announces return with Weekender festival featuring Jackson Wang, Beabadoobee and Joe Flizzow

Malaysian festival Good Vibes have announced their return with the inaugural Good Vibes Weekender festival, featuring Jackson Wang and Joe Flizzow among the headliners.

Wang and Flizzow will be joined by former 2NE1 leader CL, indie singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, Late Night Frequency, Leaism, indie disruptors The Peachskins and rapper YonnyBoii among others at the festival, which will take place on September 23 and 24 at the Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach in Selangor.

Pre-sales for Good Vibes Weekender will open on August 2 at 3pm local time. A general admission two-day pass will cost MYR399 during the pre-sale, rising the MYR499 once the pre-sale concludes. A VIP two-day pass will also be available for MYR999, which includes access to a designated VIP entry lane and a VIP Deck with raised viewing platform and VIP bar. VIP ticketholders will also have exclusive access to the front row pit at the festival’s main stages.

The announcement of Good Vibes’ return as Good Vibes Weekender comes as a surprise as there was no tease that the festival would be held this year in any form.

The last edition of the Good Vibes Festival took place in 2019 and featured Yuna, Cigarettes After Sex, Daniel Caesar and more in a two-day affair that took place at The Ranch in Gohtong Jaya, Genting Highlands. The long-running festival has hosted international acts like The 1975, Lorde, Honne and more playing alongside a host of local and regional talent including Altimet, Kyoto Protocol, Dangerdisko, Emir Hermono and Alextbh.

Good Vibes Weekender organisers Future Sound Asia previously announced American rapper Russ‘ Malaysia concert on his ‘The Journey Is Everything’ world tour, which is set to take place this November 3.

Good Vibes Weekender represents the second large-scale festival to be announced in Malaysia since the lifting of social distancing and public health measures implemented in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and joins Sarawak’s Sunbear Festival, which was announced earlier this month. A slew of concerts have already been announced in Malaysia by international artists returning to the region including Justin Bieber, Boy Pablo and LANY.

The lineup for Good Vibes Weekender 2022 is:

September 23:

CL

Joe Flizzow

DOLLA

Oh Wonder

Snakehips

SonaOne

Surf Mesa

Alex Ungku

Claudia

Midnight Fusic

September 24:

Jackson Wang

Beabadoobee

Pink Sweats

Shallow

YonnyBoii

Late Night Frequency

Leaism

Liesl-Mae

NYK

The Peachskins