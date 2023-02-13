Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival announces 2023 dates

Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival has announced the dates for the 2023 return of its event, which will take place across three days this July.

Good Vibes Festival will return this July 21 to 23 for a three-day event billed as the 10th anniversary of the festival, it was revealed in an announcement post shared on February 11. The post was soundtracked by The 1975‘s ‘About You’, though no indication was given if the band are involved in the festival in any way.

No further details including venue, lineup and ticketing have been released as of the time of writing.

The last full edition of the Good Vibes Festival took place in 2019 and featured Yuna, Cigarettes After Sex, Daniel Caesar and more in a two-day affair that took place at The Ranch in Gohtong Jaya, Genting Highlands. The long-running festival has hosted international acts like The 1975, Lorde, Honne and more playing alongside a host of local and regional talent including Altimet, Kyoto Protocol, Dangerdisko, Emir Hermono and Alextbh.

In 2022, the festival held an offshoot of its main festival dubbed the Good Vibes Weekender featuring Jackson Wang, Joe Flizzow, former 2NE1 leader CL, indie singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, Late Night Frequency, Leaism and more. Held at the Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach in Selangor, the event was the second large-scale festival to be announced in Malaysia since the lifting of social distancing and public health measures implemented in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in May last year.

Other festivals already announced in Malaysia this year include Peakstorm Festival on February 19 featuring 88rising artist Joji, Airliftz and Midnight Fusic among others, as well as the female-fronted act-focused festival Sound Flowers, which will feature alt-pop band Lab The Rat, J-pop singer Rina-Hime, singer-songwriter Hawa, Johor-based post-hardcore band Judos and returning folk singer Liyana Fizi on March 11.