Kuala Lumpur’s Good Vibes shares update on refunds following cancellation

Kuala Lumpur’s Good Vibes festival has shared an update on its refunding process following the festival’s cancellation last month.

On Thursday (August 3), the festival took to social media to share an update with attendees and ticket-holders. “Thank you for your patience. We have been working hard to develop a comprehensive refund plan that would accommodate all refund requests,” the festival wrote.

“Our refunds microsite will go live and be ready to receive refund submissions on 14 August 2023. Please stay tuned for updates on further details. We truly appreciate your kind understanding and continued support.”

Advertisement

Read the full statement below.

Thank you for your patience while we work things out. Our #GVF2023 refunds microsite will go live and be ready to receive refund submissions on 14 August 2023. Please stay tuned for updates on further details. pic.twitter.com/6uFOcLhNnE — Good Vibes Festival (@GoodVibesFest) August 3, 2023

Good Vibes festival was scheduled to take place from July 21 until July 23 in Kuala Lumpur. During their headlining performance on Day 1 of the festival, The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy heavily criticised the Malaysian government for their anti-LGBTQ+ laws, smashing a festival-owned drone, drinking and kissing his bandmate Ross MacDonald in the process.

Shortly after, just seven songs into their set, The 1975 announced that they had been banned from the country and had to leave, cutting the festival set short. The following day (July 22), the country’s communications minister Fahmi Fadzil announced that he had ordered the rest of the festival cancelled.

Following the festival’s cancellation, Fahmi Fadzil revealed that he has called for the Central Committee for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) to review its international performer approval procedure.

“I have asked Communications and Digital Ministry secretary-general Datuk Muhammad Fauzi Md Isa and the Puspal committee chairman to re-examine all the existing processes regarding Puspal, including the artist screening issue,” he said.

Advertisement

Following The 1975’s actions at Good Vibes, the Malaysian LGBTQ+ community have condemned Healy, suggesting Healy’s actions would make life for the LGBTQ+ community in the country worse.

Last week, Muse became the first international act to perform in Kuala Lumpur since the Good Vibes ordeal. In the lead up to the concert, Adam Ashraf, a founder of concert promoter Hello Universe revealed that the band had removed a song from their setlist to better suit the country’s performance guidelines. It was later revealed by Muse drummer Dominic Howard that the group decided to play ‘Resistance’ instead of ‘We Are Fucking Fucked’.