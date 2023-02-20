The Strokes, The 1975 and The Kid LAROI to headline Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival

Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival has announced its first-wave line-up, led by The Strokes, The 1975 and The Kid LAROI.
The festival – set to take place from July 21 till July 23 at the Sepang International Circuit – will also include performances from the likes of Dermot Kennedy, Dhruv, DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, Giveon, Gryffin, Nx Worries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge), Peach Tree Rascals, Porter Robinson, RINI and Sabrina Carpenter among the international acts announced so far.
Local and regional acts announced so far include ALYPH, Blink, Lunadira, FORCEPARKBOIS and The Filters.
Check out the current line-up below.
Tickets will cost RM788 (Phase 1), RM888 (Phase 2), RM988 (Phase 3) and RM4190 (Bundle of 5) and RM1388 (VIP). Tickets will go on sale at 11am local time on February 22 via the official Good Vibes Festival website.
The current line-up for Good Vibes Festival is:
The Strokes
The 1975
The Kid LAROI
Dermot Kennedy
Dhruv
DPR LIVE
DPR IAN
Giveon
Gryffin
Nx Worries
Peach Tree Rascals
Porter Robinson
Rini
Sabrina Carpenter
ALYPH
Blink
Lunadira
Talitha.
FORCEPARKBOIS
AIRLIFTZ
Jovynn
Emo Night KL
The Filters
JAIE
The last full edition of the Good Vibes Festival took place in 2019 and featured Yuna, Cigarettes After Sex, Daniel Caesar and more in a two-day affair that took place at The Ranch in Gohtong Jaya, Genting Highlands. The long-running festival has hosted international acts like The 1975, Lorde, Honne and more playing alongside a host of local and regional talent including Altimet, Kyoto Protocol, Dangerdisko, Emir Hermono and Alextbh.
In 2022, the festival held an offshoot of its main festival dubbed the Good Vibes Weekender featuring Jackson Wang, Joe Flizzow, former 2NE1 leader CL, indie singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, Late Night Frequency, Leaism and more. Held at the Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach in Selangor, the event was the second large-scale festival to be announced in Malaysia since the lifting of social distancing and public health measures implemented in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in May last year.