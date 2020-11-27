Goodnight Electric bid farewell to 2020 with dreamy single ‘Tamat’

Indonesian synthpop group Goodnight Electric have dropped a dreamy track entitled ‘Tamat’.

The new song, uploaded on streaming services on Thursday (November 27), is the first single taken off their upcoming fourth album.

It’s also the first Goodnight Electric song to be sung fully by vocalist Priscilla Jamail, with the “boarding call” at the start of the song provided by actress Eva Celia.

Listen to the song below.

The band said ‘Tamat’ was inspired by despair, disappointment and giving in, as it was written and recorded amid the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic this year.

“‘Tamat’ is a satirical farewell to the year 2020 that has successfully wreaked havoc on the circumstances,” they said in a press release.

‘Tamat’ is the follow-up to Goodnight Electric’s latest album ‘Misteria’, which was released earlier this year. The band revealed that they have completed some new material for their upcoming album, after having spent much of the year promoting ‘Misteria’ online.

Goodnight Electric’s debut album ‘Love and Turbo Action’ was released in 2004, followed by ‘Electroduce Yourself’ in 2007.

The band started out as a three-piece group comprising Bondi Goodboy, Henry Foundation, and Oomleo who all performed on synths and vocals.

In early 2020, the band roped in Priscilla Jamail (vocals), Vicent Rompies (bass), Andi Hans (guitar) to fill out the lineup.