Goonew’s family respond to criticism of displaying rapper’s body on stage

This report contains details readers may find distressing.

Goonew’s family have responded to criticism they received after it was revealed that the rapper’s body was propped up on stage at Washington, DC nightclub over the weekend.



Goonew, 24, was shot in a car park in Prince George’s County, Maryland on March 18 and died hours later in hospital.

The Maryland native’s life was celebrated on Sunday (April 3) with a memorial party at Bliss Nightclub. Footage showed his embalmed body propped up on stage as his supporters danced nearby. Footage of the moment was shared widely on social media and soon recieved a backlash.

Goonew’s mother, Patrice Morrow, defended her decision to display the rapper’s body on stage.

Speaking to Fox5DC.com, Morrow said: “For all the negatives, people probably don’t even know nothing about us. They have no idea. People just saying what they want to say and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away. I wish people would just let me grieve in peace.”

Ariana Morrow, Goonew’s sister added: “We celebrated the life of my brother how we wanted.

“My brother was a legend. My brother was a king and that’s how exactly how he wanted to go out.”

“To clear up the rumours in that place…the critics..it’s rude. It’s very disrespectful. It’s very insensitive. If you don’t like it, don’t speak on it. Let us grieve how we want to grieve.”

Bliss Nightclub where the event took place, later issued a statement revealing that it was “never made aware” that Goonew’s body would be on display. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration.

“We sincerely apologise to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC.” the statement said via Complex.

Goonew’s family believes that he was the victim of an armed robbery, and Prince George’s County Police is offering $25,000 for information leading to the perpetrator’s arrest.