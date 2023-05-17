Gordon Lightfoot’s “final album” set for July release

Gordon Lightfoot‘s “final album” has been announced.

Per record label Linus Entertainment’s official website, the double record, titled ‘At Royal Albert Hall’, will serve as the late Canadian folk singer-songwriter’s final album. ‘At Royal Albert Hall’ was recorded live in 2016 and features a slew of the singer’s biggest hits including ‘Sundown’, ‘Early Morning Rain’ and ‘Waiting For You’.

Linus Entertainment wrote in a statement: “In the final weeks prior to his passing on May 1, 2023, Gordon Lightfoot insisted that this live album be released as soon as possible, approving the artwork and making it clear that no changes were to be made to the recording.”

Lightfoot’s ‘At Royal Albert Hall’ is reportedly “an unembellished live mix of that nights’ performance, without edits, overdubs, remixing or re-sequencing. It captures every song performed in the order they were played, right down to the encore”.

Check out the cover and track list for Gordon Lightfoot’s ‘At Royal Albert Hall’ below.

The tracklist for Gordon Lightfoot’s ‘At Royal Albert Hall’ is:

Disc One:

‘The Watchman’s Gone’

‘Sea of Tranquility’

‘Now and Then’

‘All The Lovely Ladies’

‘Drifters’

‘A Painter Passing Through’

‘Christian Island’

‘Rainy Day People’

‘Shadows’

‘Beautiful’

‘Carefree Highway’

‘Did She Mention My Name’

‘Ribbon of Darkness’

‘Sundown’

Disc Two:

‘Sweet Guinevere’

‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’

‘Never Too Close’

‘Don Quixote’

‘Minstrel of the Dawn’

‘I’d Rather Press On’

‘Let It Ride’

‘If You Could Read My Mind’

‘Restless’

‘Baby Step Back’

‘Early Morning Rain’

‘Waiting For You’

The album announcement comes over two weeks after Lightfoot’s death on May 1 at the age of 84. The singer’s death was confirmed via his official Facebook page. “Gordon Lightfoot passed away this evening in a Toronto hospital at 7:30 p.m. More info to come,” the statement read. A cause of death has not been revealed at the time of publishing.

Following the news of Lightfoot’s death, Billy Joel shared a video of himself playing Lightfoot’s 1970 hit ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ online, with the caption: “So sad to hear of the death of Gordon Lightfoot. He was a lifelong musical hero of mine. His songs were the heart of Canada. R.I.P.”