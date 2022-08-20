Gorillaz debut new Tame Impala and Bootie Brown collaboration ‘New Gold’ at All Points East

Gorillaz headlined London’s All Points East last night (August 19) and debuted a new collaboration with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown – watch them play ‘New Gold’ below.

The band played the Victoria Park festival to kick off the second part of their 2022 European tour, and were supported by IDLES, Turnstile, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf, Gabriels, Ibeyi, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne.

During their headline set, they brought out a bounty of special guests including De La Soul, Happy Mondays‘ Shaun Ryder, Popcaan, Moonchild Sanelly and Mos Def.

Advertisement

Half way through the set, they then debuted a brand new song called ‘New Gold’, featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. “It’s kind of a mad song, to be honest with you,” Damon Albarn told the crowd.

Straight after the performance, the track was made available to pre-save on Gorillaz’ official website, hinting that a release date is coming soon.

Check out footage of the live debut and other highlights from last night’s show below and pre-save ‘New Gold’ here.

Advertisement

Gorillaz played:

‘M1 A1’

‘Last Living Souls’

‘Tranz’

‘Tomorrow Comes Today’

‘Rhinestone Eyes’

’19-2000′

‘Saturnz Barz’ (with Popcaan)

‘Cracker Island’

‘O Green World’

‘On Melancholy Hill’

‘El Mañana’

‘Empire Ants’

‘New Gold’ (with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)

‘Broken’

‘With Love To An Ex’ (with Moonchild Sanelly and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)

‘Kids With Guns’

‘Stylo’ (with Mos Def)

‘Andromeda’

‘Dirty Harry’ (with Bootie Brown)

‘DARE’ (with Shaun Ryder)

‘Momentary Bliss’

‘Plastic Beach’ (with Paul Simonon and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)

‘Sweepstakes’ (with Mos Def and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)

‘Feel Good Inc.’ (with De La Soul)

‘Clint Eastwood’ (with Sweetie Irie)

All Points East continues tonight (August 20) with a Field Day takeover in London’s Victoria Park with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk co-headlining. Check out the full stage and performance times here.

The following weekend sees headline performances from Tame Impala (Thursday, August 25), The National (Friday, August 26), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27) and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (Sunday, August 28).

Tame Impala’s show next week will see them supported by Caroline Polachek, Omar Apollo, Working Men’s Cub, Mattiel and more.