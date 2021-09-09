NewsMusic News

Gorillaz link up with AJ Tracey for ‘Tonight Show’ performance of ‘Jimmy Jimmy’

Their respective debuts on the show

By David James Young
AJ Tracey on Fallon
AJ Tracey performing with Gorillaz on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. CREDIT: 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on YouTube.

Gorillaz and AJ Tracey have both made their respective debuts on The Tonight Show, performing the song ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ – fittingly enough, for host Jimmy Fallon – on the show last night (September 8).

The virtual performance sees Tracey rapping his verses from the song in front of a set of speakers. Although none of the members of Gorillaz are seen in the performance, their shadows appear in the windows of an animated apartment block – which Tracey himself later performs in front of.

Watch the performance of ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ below:

‘Jimmy Jimmy’ is lifted from Gorillaz’ surprise EP ‘Meanwhile’, which the band released two weeks ago without any prior announcement. In a four-star reviewNME praised the EP for being “a great pick-me-up for those still down-and-out.”

“[A]s we all go to parties and other events to mark this Bank Holiday weekend,” it read, “it’s the perfect soundtrack to get you in the spirit before you go and wreck a dancefloor.”

For his part, in an interview with NME backstage at this year’s Reading Festival, Tracey described working with the animated band as “a life-long goal.”

“They made me feel really welcome,” he said of the band’s real-life figureheads, Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. “It was definitely one of those things that I really wanted to achieve in life. When I was a little kid, I loved them religiously.”

