GOT7’s BamBam says he’ll “never go to award shows again” after technical issues at 2024 Seoul Music Awards

GOT7 singer BamBam has spoken out about the technical difficulties he faced during his performance at the 2024 Seoul Music Awards, saying he will “never go to award shows again”.

This year’s Seoul Music Awards were held yesterday (January 2) at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium, during which prizes were presented to winners and special performances were staged. The ceremony was also streamed live for global audiences to watch.

As part of the performing line-up, GOT7 member BamBam took to the stage for a special mash-up of his solo singles ‘Pandora’, ‘Sour & Sweet’ and ‘Ribbon’. However, during his performance, the backtrack and microphone audio were completely cut off for extended periods of time, sporadically coming back and cutting out throughout.

Advertisement

Clips of the Thai K-pop idol signalling to staff backstage about problems regarding his microphone and audio soon spread on social media after the performance. Similar technical difficulties also occurred during GOT7 bandmate Youngjae‘s own solo performance at the same awards.

Shortly after the conclusion of the awards ceremony, BamBam took to his personal X (formerly Twitter) account to air his grievances about the technical issues he faced. “The WORST sound system in my life,” he wrote.

the WORST sound system in my life — BamBam (@BamBam1A) January 2, 2024

After further discourse ensued the night of the ceremony across the social media platform, the musician also responded to several tweets commenting on the alleged mismanagement of the ceremony, which reportedly also extended to issues with the soundcheck.

“They just want to make money from us,” BamBam claimed in a later post this morning (January 3). “I’ll never go to award shows again.”

they're just want to make money from us i'll never go to award shows again — BamBam (@BamBam1A) January 3, 2024

Advertisement

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards marked the first time the ceremony was held outside of South Korea since its inception, and saw NCT Dream win the Daesang (grand prize) for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN and NewJeans went home with the Best Album and Best Song Awards respectively for April mini-album ‘FML’ and January single ‘OMG’ respectively.

Other award winners for the night include the likes of aespa, BLACKPINK, RIIZE, BTS, ZEROBASEONE and more across various categories. View the full list of winners here.