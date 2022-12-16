GOT7’s BamBam, Sandara Park and Sunmi to perform at Mono29 Pattaya Countdown 2023

GOT7 member BamBam will be joined fellow Abyss company artists Sandara Park and Sunmi at the Mono29 Pattaya Countdown 2023 festival in Thailand.

The three K-pop acts will be joined by an array of Thailand’s most popular artists including Billkin, Bodyslam, Bowkylion, Zani+Oat+Pop, The Toys, Tilly Birds, Zom Marie, Lipta, Urboy TJ, Wonder Frame, and F. Hero. Set to be held at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya for three days and three nights from December 29 to December 31, the festival is free to attend for all.

The concert organisers have also promised a “big surprise”, but have not shared further details on what the surprise may entail.

Advertisement

BamBam recently revealed that he’s working on his next solo album, teasing “It’s a big project” when questioned by Filipino press while on tour in the country earlier this year. “I’m currently working on my next album,” the GOT7 member said. “This time, it’s not such a bright concept and it’s a big project in my company right now. I’m really looking forward to it so I hope you guys will too.”

He previously released his sophomore mini-album ‘B’ in January. The EP included ‘Who Are You’, a collaboration with Red Velvet singer Seulgi, and was the follow-up to his debut solo mini-album ‘riBBon’, which was released in June 2021.

Former 2NE1 singer Sandara Park joined the group’s former leader CL and bandmates Park Bom and Minzy in a surprise reunion at Coachella as part of Asian-American label 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ showcase earlier this year. During her performance, CL surprised the audience by welcoming her 2NE1 bandmates onstage to perform the quartet’s hit 2009 track ‘I Am The Best’, though Sandara later shared that the group were unsure if they were going forward with the reunion two weeks before the show date.

“Even until two weeks before we headed to the US, we were like, ‘Are we really doing it?’, ‘Should we cancel it?’ We’ve talked about cancelling it,” she said in a Youtube video posted to her channel, adding “We thought of canceling it because we didn’t have much time and that we had to keep it a secret.”

Sunmi released her latest single album, ‘Heart Burn’ earlier this year on June 29. Her first official comeback of the year, the single album also features the city pop-inspired B-side track ‘Childhood’. She previously teamed up with Spotify Singles to release the track ‘Oh Sorry Ya’ under the platform’s new EQUAL X Spotify Singles project, which aims to uplift female artists during International Women’s Day.

Advertisement

She notably co-produced the single alongside Los Angeles-based songwriting duo LYRE.

The lineup for Mono29 Pattaya Countdown 2023 is:

BamBam

Sandara Park

Sunmi

Billkin

Bodyslam

Bowkylion

Zani+Oat+Pop

The Toys

Tilly Birds

Palmy

Zom Marie

Lipta

Pong SMF

Urboy TJ

Two Popetorn

Wonder Frame

Klear

Angie

F. Hero