GOT7’s BamBam begins teasing first solo studio album ‘Sour & Sweet’

GOT7 member and soloist BamBam has begun sharing details of his forthcoming studio album ‘Sour & Sweet’, due out in March.

On February 28, the Thai-born K-pop singer took to Twitter to unveil the release details of his next solo record, which he began teasing a day prior. According to the newly uploaded posters, BamBam will be releasing his debut studio album ‘Sour & Sweet’ on March 28 at 6PM KST. Further details such as the tracklist for ‘Sour & Sweet’ have not been announced.

In addition to release details, the singer has also shared pre-order links for the album, which will come in two versions: sour and sweet. BamBam’s upcoming studio album ‘Sour & Sweet’ can now be pre-ordered internationally via the Weverse Shop and other music retailers.

‘Sour & Sweet’ will mark BamBam’s first solo comeback in over a year, after his sophomore mini-album ‘B’ was released in January 2022. The singer’s work on the upcoming album had begun at least seven months ago, as BamBam had previously spoken about the project during a July 2022 interview.

“I’m currently working on my next album,” he said at the time. “This time, it’s not such a bright concept and it’s a big project in my company right now. I’m really looking forward to it so I hope you guys will too.”

In May 2022, BamBam reunited with the members of GOT7 to released their self-titled mini-album, led by the single ‘NANANA’. The record had been their first music release as a group since departing JYP Entertainment and signing with different agencies.