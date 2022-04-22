GOT7 to reportedly return with new music as a full group in May

GOT7 are set to return as a full group with new music next month, according to new media reports.

South Korean media outlet JoyNews24 reported today (April 22) that the K-pop boyband will be making a “full group comeback” this May. The news site also claimed that the group are currently in the “final stages of preparation” for a “new album”, citing unnamed music industry officials.

JoyNews24 also reports that, as a result of the group’s impending comeback, solo activities for all members will be “suspended for the time being” in order for them to focus on the group’s upcoming return to music.

None of the GOT7 members have officially confirmed comeback plans, as of writing, however, member BamBam did hint at the possibility on Twitter. Soon after news broke, the Thai-born singer tweeted a cryptic “7”, potentially in refence to the group.

7 — BamBam (@BamBam1A) April 22, 2022

Even prior to this tweet, BamBam has been dropping hints about a potential GOT7 comeback in recent weeks. One such incident includes a fan asking the K-pop idol about a possible timeframe for when a comeback could happen, to which Bam Bam replied by simply nodding, seemingly acknowledging the fan’s speculation.

If news of GOT7’s comeback proves true, it will be their second music as a full group since all seven members had departed from longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January last year, with their first being the single ‘Encore’ in February 2021.

Since leaving JYP, the members of GOT7 have embarked on new record deals and solo endeavours. In recent months, Mark Tuan has been releasing a slew of English-language solo singles in the lead up to an as-yet-unnamed album, with Jackson Wang doing the same.

Meanwhile, Yugyeom, JAY B, Youngjae and BamBam have been focusing on their solo music careers in Korea. On the other hand, Jinyoung has been involved in a number of acting projects, including roles in Yumi’s Cells and Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.