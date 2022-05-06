GOT7 confirm May comeback, launch new social media accounts

GOT7 have confirmed they’ll be returning with new music, launching new social media pages and unveiling a refreshed logo.

Today (May 6), the K-pop boyband established several new social media pages on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Along with the new channels, the group also unveiled an animated teaser video featuring a brand-new logo, which features a 3D model of a seven-point star.

GOT7 have also seemingly adopted a new tagline, “GOT7 is our name”, as captioned in most of their new posts following the rebrand.

In addition, a press release from Warner Music Korea confirms that GOT7 are set to release new music in the near future. “The brand [are] expected to release a new project in May,” reads the press release, though specifics about the project have yet to be disclosed.

These updates come soon after South Korean media reported late last month that the K-pop boyband would be making a “full group comeback” this May. Reports also claimed that solo activities for all members would be “suspended for the time being” in order for them to focus on the group’s upcoming return to music.

GOT7’s upcoming project will be their second music as a full group since all seven members had departed from longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January last year, with their first being the single ‘Encore’ in February 2021.

In a previous interview, member Mark Tuan has hinted at what appears to be plans for him to stay in South Korea for the foreseeable future, saying: “I think I may stay in Korea for long, so I brought everything along.” He’s so far been situated in the East Asian country for a little over two months now, since arriving after Paris Fashion Week in March.