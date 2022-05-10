GOT7 to hold fan-meeting in Seoul ahead of long-awaited comeback

K-pop boyband GOT7 are set to hold a two-day fan-meeting event later this month in anticipation of their upcoming reunion.

Today (May 10), the boyband announced via their newly launched social media accounts that they would be holding a fan meeting titled ‘Homecoming with iGOT7’ on May 21 and 22 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul.

‘Homecoming with iGOT7’ will mark their first official appearance as a full group since their departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment last January. The second day of the event will also be available to stream online.

The announcement comes just days after GOT7 confirmed that they would be making their long-awaited return with a new self-titled EP, due out on May 23 at 6PM KST.

GOT7’s last release as a full group was last February’s single ‘Encore’, which they had dropped shortly after leaving JYP. That project was preceded by their fourth studio album ‘Breath Of Love: Last Piece’ in November 2020.

In April, South Korean media reported that the K-pop boyband would be making a “full group comeback” this May. Reports also claimed that solo activities for all members would be “suspended for the time being” in order for them to focus on the group’s upcoming return to music.

In the past year, the members of GOT7 had each signed to different agencies, and pursued solo careers in music and acting. Most recently, Thai member BamBam partnered with American basketball team Golden State Warriors on a new single titled ‘Wheels Up’ featuring Bay Area rapper Mayzin.