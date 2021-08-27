JAY B talks going solo: “My creativity is becoming more of a reality”

South Korean singer and GOT7 leader JAY B has opened up about his newfound creative freedom as a soloist.

Following the release of his debut solo EP ‘SOMO:FUME’, the singer discussed how he is able to express himself more freely in his new music. Arriving yesterday (August 26), ‘SOMO:FUME’ is also JAY B’s first full-length project since signing to Jay Park‘s H1GHR MUSIC in May 2021.

During an interview with MTV News, the K-pop idol opened about the creative freedom he enjoyed while crafting the release. “My ideas, my creativity and my direction does not get lost in translation and doesn’t get lost in the shuffle. It doesn’t get overridden by other people’s opinions,” said JAY B.

The singer also shared that he felt like his ideas were “more prioritised” in the new project. “Now, my creativity is becoming more of a reality,” he added. “I feel like you see that in my songs.”

JAY B also went on to discuss ‘Paranoia’, a B-side from the new record. “It’s not really the most positive topic,” he admitted, as the song sheds light on his mental health struggles. “It’s really personal and worrisome. But this time around, I wanted to open up and be more honest.”

Yesterday (August 26), JAY B officially released his debut solo EP ‘SOMO:FUME’, along with a music video for the title track ‘B.T.W’ featuring label head Jay Park. The six-track project also includes a number of high-profile collaborations with various K-pop artists, including g1ngr, MAMAMOO’s Wheein and K-R&B singer JUNNY.