GOT7’s JAY B is in a relationship with YouTuber PURE.D

GOT7 singer JAY B and South Korean YouTuber PURE.D (real name Kim Do-hyun) have been confirmed as a couple.

Yesterday (July 7), Korean news outlet Wikitree reported that the K-pop idol and the special effects artist were allegedly introduced to each other through a mutual acquaintance, and have been subsequently dating for approximately nine months, as translated by Soompi.

The report was published with confirmation from the pair’s representatives, who wrote in a brief joint statement: “They are cautious as they both have jobs where their faces are known to the public. They are maintaining a good relationship for nine months. Please support them.”

JAY B first debuted as part of K-pop boyband GOT7 in 2014, under JYP Entertainment. In January 2021, the label announced that all seven members of the group have opted to depart from JYP after deciding not to renew their contracts, with each member subsequently signing to different labels in order to pursue solo endeavours.

After over a year of solo projects, the septet united last month to release a new self-titled EP, led by the title track ‘NANANA’.

Meanwhile, PURE.D is both a special effects artist and a popular YouTuber, boasting about 485,000 subscribers on her channel since it launched in 2017. She is also said to have experience working on a number of films, drama series and commercials as a make-up artist.

In other news, bandmate BamBam has announced that he would be visiting two cities, Cebu and Manila, in the Philippines later this month for fansign events. They coincide with his upcoming performance as part of the 2022 K-Pop Masterz single-day concert in Manila, scheduled to take place at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena the day after his fansign in the city.