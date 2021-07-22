GOT7’s Jinyoung joins cast of upcoming TV series ‘Yumi’s Cells’

GOT7‘s Jinyoung has been announced as part of the cast of brand-new tVN drama series Yumi’s Cells.

According to a report by South Korean news outlet iMBC, the singer-actor joins a roster of popular, seasoned actors such as Kim Go-eun, Ahn Bo-hyun and more in the upcoming television series. The programme will also repotedly include a special guest appearance from SHINee‘s Minho.

Yumi’s Cells is a upcoming drama based on the webtoon of the same name. The series will follow an office worker named Yumi through the perspective of her brain cells. Jinyoung is set to play a character named Yoo Babi, who is Yumi’s co-worker and eventual love interest.

After it was announced that Jinyoung would be part of Yumi’s Cells, he said in a statement to iMBC that his experience on the set of the upcoming series was a “touching experience thanks to everyone who treated me comfortably on set”.

“I conversed a lot with the director about my character Babi,” he added, noting that “studying my character diligently allowed me to naturally become a part of that space,” as translated by Soompi.

Yumi’s Cells is set to start airing in the second half of this year and across multiple seasons via tVN, however a detailed timeline of release has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, fellow GOT7 member Youngjae recently revealed plans to release a solo album sometime this year. “I’m working hard to show myself doing more music as an artist,” shared Youngjae, as translated by Soompi. “As a singer, I want to show an even better side of me and a really cool performance.”