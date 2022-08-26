Mark Tuan drops melancholic music video for new single ‘far away’

Mark Tuan has dropped the music video for lead single ‘far away’ off his debut solo studio album ‘The Other Side’.

The Taiwanese-American singer, who is also a member of K-pop boyband GOT7, unveiled both the music video and the album today (August 26).

In the visual, Tuan bitterly reminisces on a relationship that has come to an end as he sits on the floor of his bedroom, surrounded by photos and other trinkets from that romance. The clips of present-day Tuan are interspersed with flashbacks of him and his former beau, until he chooses to move on by burning a treasured polaroid photo of them together.

“I gave you one last chance and you fucked it up / Now you’re far away and I hope that you know / That it’s where you’ll stay,” he croons in the chorus.

‘The Other Side’ was first announced early last month, and features a total of 20 tracks including standalone singles he’s released in the past year. They include ‘imysm’, ‘lonely’, ‘save me’, ‘my life’ and ‘Last Breath’. Notably, Tuan co-wrote all 20 songs on ‘The Other Side’ himself.

“This album holds a bit of myself in there,” Tuan wrote in a tweet upon its release. “Don’t know what to say… but I really hope everyone enjoys it.”

"the other side" is now out in the world. This album holds a bit of myself in there… cant believe it's finally out! Dont know what to say… but i really hope everyone enjoys it❤️ love y'all! — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) August 26, 2022

Following ‘The Other Side”s release, Tuan is set to embark on a tour of North America in support of the new record, with stops across 15 cities so far. He will be visiting major cities such as San Antonio, Houston, San Francisco and more, as well as two shows in his home city of Los Angeles. Tuan will also be performing in Toronto and Vancouver as part of the tour. Find dates and tickets to Mark Tuan’s North American tour here.