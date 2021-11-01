GOT7’s Mark Tuan drops intense teaser for upcoming solo single ‘Last Breath’

GOT7 member Mark Tuan has released a first look at the music video of his upcoming solo single ‘Last Breath’.

In the 15-second visual, Tuan looks up after washing his face in a grimy sink and notices something odd in the mirror. Tension builds as he realises his reflection has seemingly taken a life of its own, before he shatters the mirror with a punch.

Tuan had first announced ‘Last Breath’ on October 22 with a cryptic teaser featuring a man, presumably the singer himself, fully clothed and submerged in a bathtub. ‘Last Breath’ is set to arrive on November 12.

Advertisement

Last week, the GOT7 member also took to Twitter to share a few concept photos from the upcoming release. The film-inspired stills feature Tuan in various locations, from a diner, to a gas station and a bathtub.

The forthcoming single marks his first release since participating in the song ‘Never Gonna Come Down’ alongside K-R&B singer BIBI for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack in September. Tuan also teamed up with Bangladeshi-American artist Sanjoy on the track ‘One In A Million’ back in February.

In April, Tuan signed with American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). According to a report by Deadline, the GOT7 member had signed with CAA to “expand his digital presence in the United States”.

Advertisement

The singer had moved back to his hometown of Los Angeles earlier this year, following his departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January.