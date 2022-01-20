GOT7’s Mark Tuan gets up close and personal in teaser for ‘My Life’ MV

GOT7 singer Mark Tuan has dropped a new music video teaser for his upcoming solo single, ‘My Life’.

The new clip, which was unveiled today (January 20), features intimate close-up shots of Tuan as he stares at himself through a fractured reflection in a dark setting, delicately holding the camera before the teaser abruptly ends.

The ‘My Life’ music video teaser is also notably soundtracked by a gentle piano instrumental, hinting at a potential ballad sound for the upcoming single. ‘My Life’, along with its music video, is due out tomorrow (January 21).

The forthcoming release of ‘My Life’ will notably be Tuan’s much-anticipated follow-up to his November single ‘Last Breath’, which was his first foray into English-language music as a solo artist.

Earlier this month, Tuan had inadvertently unveiled the title of ‘My Life’ earlier than intended after resourceful fans used the application Shazam to search for the track. Tuan later reacted to the song’s discovery on Shazam by fans, poking fun at the oversight. “My dumbass didnt think people could shazam the song…” he wrote, alongside an upside down smiley emoji.

‘My Life’ seems to be the same track Tuan had teased last month, when he released a video titled “???” on his official YouTube account. That 15-second clip showed Tuan raising a finger to his lips, before panning the camera to a computer screen as it plays a piano instrumental.

In an earlier interview with NME, Tuan shared how ‘Last Breath’ was a stepping stone for him to establish his artistry. “I’m still trying to find my sound, [so] it’s the first step in the process in a lot of ways,” the singer elaborated. “I feel like this album will always have a special place in my heart.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the GOT7 member also teased that he has more solo music on the way in 2022. “I want to say that I’ll give it to [the fans] by next year,” he said.