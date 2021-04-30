GOT7’s Mark Tuan signs with Creative Artists Agency

Mark Tuan of GOT7 has officially signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a major American talent agency.

On April 29, Deadline reported that the GOT7 member had signed with CAA to “expand his digital presence in the United States”. The agency is one of the most influential in the country, with clients in the film, music and sports industries, from Ariana Grande to actress Aisha Tyler. Some of their notable K-pop clients include SuperM and NCT 127.

Tuan moved back to the United States earlier this year, following his departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January. Shortly after, he released the single ‘One In A Million’ with Bangladeshi-American artist Sanjoy.

Advertisement

Tuan plans to release more solo music, recently sharing in an interview with South China Morning Post that his “biggest goal” right now is finding his sound. He also revealed that he now spends four to five days a week in the studio.

Tuan is now the sixth GOT7 member to sign to a new agency after the group’s departure from JYP. Earlier in February, the singer also founded Mark Tuan Studio to manage his career in the Chinese entertainment industry.

GOT7 members Jinyoung, BamBam and Yugyeom have signed to BH Entertainment, Abyss Company and AOMG respectively. Meanwhile, Youngjae has signed with Sublime Artist Agency, which also partnered with Jackson Wang’s self-owned label Team Wang. The group’s leader JB is also reportedly in talks to sign with H1GHR MUSIC.