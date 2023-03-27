GOT7’s Mark Tuan announces Asia tour, confirms Thailand dates

American-Taiwanese singer Mark Tuan has announced his upcoming ‘The Other Side’ Asia tour.

Today (March 27), the GOT7 member revealed that he is set to tour Asia later this year. The upcoming concerts will be part of the singer’s ‘The Other Side’ tour, which he kicked off in North America last year.

Tuan has also confirmed two stops of ‘The Other Side’ Asia tour so far, with five shows in Thailand. The singer will kick things off with a three-night concert at Bangkok’s Impact Arena from May 5 to 7, before holding a two-night show at the KICE Hall in Khon Kaen on May 12 and 13.

Tickets to the Thailand dates of Tuan’s ‘The Other Side’ tour will be available through Allticket.com. Tickets for the Bangkok shows will go on sale first on March 31, with general sales for the Khon Kaen concerts available from April 1.

Meanwhile, the singer also says he’s set to add more dates to his ‘The Other Side’ Asia tour in the coming weeks. “More cities to be announced,” tweeted the K-pop idol.

The dates for Mark Tuan’s ‘The Other Side’ Asia tour are:

APRIL

05 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

06 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

07 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

12 – Khon Kaen, Thailand, KICE Hall

13 – Khon Kaen, Thailand, KICE Hall



the other side tour is coming to asia!! More cities to be announced 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/d4MHa7EnSk — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) March 25, 2023

Tuan’s ‘The Other Side’ Asia tour will be in support of his debut solo album of the same name. The record was released in August 2022, and dropped alongside a music video for the single ‘far away’.