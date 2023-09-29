Mark Tuan unveils carefree music video for ‘Your World’

GOT7 member and soloist Mark Tuan has released a music video for his new single ‘Your World’.

Today (September 29), the Taiwanese-American singer unveiled his digital single ‘Your World’ and its laidback visual. The new clip features Tuan singing along to the upbeat new track while lounging and playing video games in a pastel-themed bedroom.

“This is your world, paint me all different colours / Big city girl, I’m a guy from the suburbs / And I can’t help but stare at ya / ‘Cause you look like the main character / Yeah, this is your world / And we’re all just livin’ in it,” he sings in the chorus.

‘Your World’ is the latest in a string of singles Mark Tuan has released this year, following ‘Everyone Else Fades’, ‘Right Before Our Eyes’ and ‘Carry Me Out’.

Earlier this year, the singer also embarked on his ongoing ‘The Other Side’ tour, in support of his debut studio album of the same name. In a two-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that the album “provides balefully few thrilling moments, which is a shame because Tuan displays evident growth in his lyricism.”

In July, the GOT7 singer launched his GPT-powered AI digital twin “Digital Mark” in collaboration with technology company Soul Machines, who can have one-on-one conversations with fans.

“I’m excited that my fans will meet and talk with Digital Mark, and through him get to connect with me on a new level,”” he said in a press release, adding: “I’m also thrilled that through my new Digital Twin, I’ll soon be able to talk to my fans in multiple languages, which will help spread my music even further across the globe.”