GOT7’s Youngjae announces concerts in Bangkok, Manila and Singapore

GOT7 member Youngjae is set to embark on a solo mini-concert tour of Southeast Asia next month.

Today (June 27), the K-pop idol announced through social media that he will be touring Southeast Asia as part of his upcoming ‘Sugar’ mini-concert tour. The four-date tour will take him to cities in Thailand and the Philippines, as well as the city state of Singapore.

The ‘Sugar’ mini-concert tour will kick off in Bangkok at the CentralWorld Live Hall on July 16 and 17, before he heads to Manila on July 23 at the New Frontier Theater. The tour will wrap up on July 31 in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre.

The upcoming tour will be in support of the singer’s new mini-album ‘Sugar’, which was released earlier this month. The record had arrived about a month after GOT7’s self-titled mini-album, which was led by the single ‘NANANA’. The project marked GOT7’s first official comeback since departing from JYP Entertainment in January 2021.

Youngjae made his solo debut in October 2021 with the mini-album ‘COLORS From Ars’, which included the title track ‘Vibin’. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Ruby C wrote: “With the confidence in his craft shining on his maiden solo effort, Youngjae can be assured that the ‘colours’ that he set out to show are indeed coming through.”